Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
News
September 21 2020 6:35pm
01:28

Manitoba still working on getting COVID-19 contact tracing app

A Health Canada app to assist in contact tracing for COVID-19 has rolled out in four provinces, but not yet in Manitoba. Global’s Amber McGuckin explains.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home