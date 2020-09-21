News September 21 2020 6:35pm 01:28 Manitoba still working on getting COVID-19 contact tracing app A Health Canada app to assist in contact tracing for COVID-19 has rolled out in four provinces, but not yet in Manitoba. Global’s Amber McGuckin explains. Manitoba still working on getting COVID-19 contact tracing app <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7349555/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7349555/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?