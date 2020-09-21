Menu

Canada
September 21 2020 5:08pm
02:10

Staffing issues, shared rooms led to deadly outbreak at N.S. long-term home: review

The province released recommendations from a pair of reviews into COVID-19 outbreak at Northwood Manor in Halifax on Monday. Alicia Draus has more.

