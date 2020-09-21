Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 21 2020 8:26am
03:42

Quebec’s increase in drownings cause for concern

The Lifesaving Society is raising alarm at the jump in drownings this year in Quebec. Raynald Hawkins joins Global’s Laura Casella.

