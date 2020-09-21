Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
September 21 2020 8:24am
04:13

Bill 40 & Quebec’s school board elections

After Quebec’s English school boards’ recent court victory, Liberal MNA Greg Kelley says attention must now turn to delaying their upcoming elections. He joins Global’s Laura Casella.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home