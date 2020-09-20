Menu

Entertainment
September 20 2020 7:42pm
02:05

Everyday Joe: COVID-19 marks its six month anniversary

This week on Everyday Joe, funny Montreal man Joey Elias looks at the new normal as we mark the six months of the coronavirus pandemic.

