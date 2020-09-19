Menu

September 19 2020 6:50pm
Expert recommends staying indoors as west coast wildfire smoke reaches Saskatchewan

Weather models show cold air could bring wildfire smoke lingering high in the atmosphere above Saskatchewan a little closer to earth Sunday. @ConnODonNews reports.

