Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Blackmore Death
September 18 2020 9:41pm
01:54

Sentencing underway for Penticton woman who killed teen boyfriend

The sentencing for a young woman who pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her teen boyfriend is underway in Penticton court. Jules Knox reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home