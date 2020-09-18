Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 18 2020 9:16pm
01:01

Friday B.C. COVID-19 numbers include ‘historical cases’

Global’s Keith Baldrey breaks down Friday’s slightly confusing COVID-19 numbers.

