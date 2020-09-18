Menu

girls trumpet band
September 18 2020 4:50pm
00:53

Vernon Girls Trumpet Band seeking new home

The group has been practicing at the former Canadian Tire location in Vernon since last year, but will have to leave when the site sells.

