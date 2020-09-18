Menu

Vernon Girls Trumpet Band seeking new home

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
A musical group with a long history in Vernon is looking for a new home.

The Vernon Girls Trumpet Band, which started in 1947, will soon lose its practice space.

The group has been practicing at the former Canadian Tire location in Vernon since last year, but will have to leave when the site sells.

Read more: Vernon Girls Trumpet Band dusts off instruments after 11-year hiatus

A non-profit group, the women’s marching band has a limited budget, which means they’re looking for a large, low-cost practice space that’s around the size of two gymnasiums.

“I don’t know what will happen,” said band spokesperson Madeline Taylor.

“Were just really relying on the wonderful support from Vernon to try and find us a place to practice.”

The band, which first started as a girls cadet band, has around 50 members.

For more about the band, click here.

