Global News at 6 Regina
September 18 2020 4:07pm
02:53

Summer-like start to the weekend: Sept. 18 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Enjoy Saturday, conditions take a downturn on Sunday. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Friday, Sept. 18.

