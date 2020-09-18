Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 18 2020 10:33am
Board of Police Commissioners on approving police budget

Saskatoon’s Board of Police Commissioners has given approval to the police budget for next year, including a body camera pilot project and hiring new constables.

