Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
September 18 2020 8:34am
03:39

Celebrating Rosh Hashanah amid a pandemic

Tens of thousands of Jews in Montreal and around the world are preparing to celebrate a Rosh Hashanah unlike any other. Rabbi Reuben Poupko joins Global’s Laura Casella.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home