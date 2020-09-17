Health September 17 2020 6:52pm 01:50 More changes coming to Manitoba Health: job losses, restructuring The Manitoba government is moving forward with more changes to the province’s healthcare system. Global’s Brittany Greenslade reports. Job losses, restructuring coming to health care, say Manitoba health officials <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7342597/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7342597/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?