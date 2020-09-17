Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 17 2020 5:45pm
02:08

Coronavirus: TDSB high schools reopen

It’s the first day back for Toronto District School Board high school students. Elsewhere in Ontario, an Ottawa-area high school has shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Caryn Lieberman reports.

