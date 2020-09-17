Canada September 17 2020 4:41pm 01:54 Halifax university teaches pandemic management through simulation course A Dalhousie University professor brings a unique course to his students that teaches them about pandemic prevention and management. Alexa MacLean has more. Halifax professor brings unique pandemic learning experience to students <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7342144/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7342144/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?