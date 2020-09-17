Coronavirus: Manitoba lowers Prairie Mountain Health region threat level, masks no longer mandated
Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced on Thursday that the Prairie Mountain Health region will be lowered to the caution, or yellow, level on the province’s pandemic response system beginning Friday and that the use of masks will be no longer mandated in the region. He also announced the increasing of indoor gatherings to 50 people and outdoor gatherings to 100 people.