Global News Morning Montreal
September 17 2020 9:16am
01:54

84-year-old’s death prompts calls to fix ‘dangerous’ intersection

The death of an 84-year-old woman has prompted calls for NDG to fix an intersection many have long called dangerous. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

