Health
September 17 2020 6:11am
06:15

Local Bladder Cancer Survivor Shares His Personal Story

Rob Truscott was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2014. Since then, he’s made it his mission to educate others about the signs of symptoms of the disease.

