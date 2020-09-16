News September 16 2020 9:05pm 01:07 COVID-19 testing lines The four COVID-19 testing sites in Winnipeg have reached capacity the last two days, forcing people to be turned away. Erik Pindera reports. COVID-19 test sites in Winnipeg reach capacity Tuesday and Wednesday <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7340376/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7340376/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?