Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
News
September 16 2020 7:29pm
02:15

Tractor rally against development

A contingent of local farmers descended on Penticton City Hall while driving their tractors in protest of a proposed residential subdivision on the Naramata Bench. Shelby Thom reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home