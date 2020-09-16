Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Entertainment
September 16 2020 12:34pm
05:24

Petric talks latest song and upcoming album

Manitoba Country Band Petric joins Global News Morning to perform their latest single and chat about their upcoming album.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home