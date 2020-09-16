Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
September 16 2020 8:12am
03:51

The parents demanding climate action in court

A cross-Canada coalition of parents and grandparents have joined a lawsuit suing the Canadian government over climate inaction. Spokesperson Kirsten Anker joins Global’s Kim Sullivan.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home