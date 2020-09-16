Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 16 2020 8:10am
03:46

How new federal funding will impact Montreal’s Black entrepreneurs

How will the federal government’s new fund for Black entrepreneurs impact the community here in Montreal? Tiffany Callender joins Global’s Laura Casella.

