Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 15 2020 3:37pm 01:46 How gardeners can protect plants against frost From the archives: Tips for gardeners as frost arrives in Edmonton, including which plants are susceptible to an overnight freeze and and which can last for a few more weeks. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7336888/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7336888/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?