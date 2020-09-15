Menu

Canada
September 15 2020 1:35pm
01:46

Coronavirus: Legault urges Quebec residents to limit private gatherings as cases rise

During a Tuesday news conference, Quebec Premier François Legault urged residents to avoid private gatherings “as much as possible” after saying the majority of new coronavirus cases are from community transmissions between friends and families. Quebec announced a total of eight regions in the province are now in the yellow zone, which will mean more police intervention, targeted screening, and more inspections.

