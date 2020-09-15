Menu

The Morning Show
September 15 2020 10:39am
03:57

Montreal woman makes holds Guinness World Record for boleadoras

Guinness World Record holder Sarah Louis-Jean from Montreal joins The Morning Show to show us her boleadoras skills.

