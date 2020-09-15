Global News Morning BC September 15 2020 10:06am 03:29 One-on-one with new B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau talks about her vision for the party and what she thinks of a possible fall election. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7335932/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7335932/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?