Global News at 10 Regina
September 14 2020 7:49pm
01:47

Judge visits Walking With Our Angels camp

WATCH: The judge who ruled in favour of Tristen Durocher and the Walking With Our Angels camp to remain on the west lawn of the Saskatchewan legislature, visits the site on its final day.

