Global News at 10 Regina September 14 2020 7:49pm 01:47 Judge visits Walking With Our Angels camp WATCH: The judge who ruled in favour of Tristen Durocher and the Walking With Our Angels camp to remain on the west lawn of the Saskatchewan legislature, visits the site on its final day. Justice Graeme Mitchell drops by protest camp at Sask. legislature he ruled on last week <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7335065/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7335065/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?