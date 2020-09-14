Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 14 2020 6:19pm
02:36

Reaction in Toronto to Ontario’s 313 new COVID-19 cases

A spike in coronavirus cases has led to concern on the streets of Canada’s most populous city. Shallima Maharaj reports.

