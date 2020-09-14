Menu

Canada
September 14 2020 6:37pm
02:09

‘To get our economy restarted, we cannot ignore COVID-19’: Hinshaw

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw responds to questions about COVID-19 testing and reopening the economy safely.

