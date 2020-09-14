Menu

Canada
September 14 2020 1:41pm
00:28

Long wait times at London COVID-19 assessment centres following declaration of community outbreak

NOTE: This video has been sped up. A large line up of cars could be seen stretching around the block Monday from London’s Oakridge Arena COVID-19 assessment centre, a day after the local health unit declared a community outbreak of the virus. Five Western University students tested positive over the weekend, raising concerns about a possible surge in cases among patrons of downtown bars and restaurants.

