Global News Morning Montreal September 14 2020 8:32am 04:15 A McGill scientist’s plan for ‘targeted testing’ A new McGill research study is suggesting an innovative new way to test the population for COVID-19. Dr. Dick Menzies explains the concept to Global’s Laura Casella. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7333059/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7333059/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?