Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
September 14 2020 8:32am
04:15

A McGill scientist’s plan for ‘targeted testing’

A new McGill research study is suggesting an innovative new way to test the population for COVID-19. Dr. Dick Menzies explains the concept to Global’s Laura Casella.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home