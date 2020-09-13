Global News at 6 New Brunswick September 13 2020 5:27pm 02:07 Global reporter speaks to voters in Fredericton ahead of election day Global’s Megan Yamoah spoke to some voters in the capital city to gauge how they were feeling, as well as check in on some candidates doing some last minute campaigning. Voters in Fredericton prepare for first election during COVID-19 pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7332489/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7332489/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?