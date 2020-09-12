Global News Hour at 6 BC September 12 2020 10:04pm 02:20 Smoky haze: B.C.’s air quality worsens Thick choking smoke from forest fires south of the border continues to blanket Metro Vancouver and parts of the South Coast and as Julia Foy reports, it’s getting worse. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7331860/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7331860/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?