Global News at 6 Halifax September 12 2020 5:49pm 00:22 HFX Wanderers fans gather to watch game for the first time this season Approximately 400 fans were able to gather at the Wanderers Grounds in Halifax on Saturday to cheer on the HFX Wanderers HFX Wanderers fans gather to watch team for the first time this season <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7331587/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7331587/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?