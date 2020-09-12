Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
September 12 2020 1:22pm
00:54

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! features Weyburn brothers for massive Minion

Two Weyburn brothers have made it into the book Ripley’s Believe it or Not! for creating the world’s largest balloon costume.

