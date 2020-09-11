Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 11 2020 9:12pm
02:05

Premier John Horgan’s comments spark B.C. election speculation

Some cryptic comments by B.C. Premier John Horgan have sparked speculation about a fall election. Richard Zussman looks at the potential pros and cons for the NDP.

