Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 11 2020 6:23pm
02:09

Brampton mother upset after 17-year-old opened email link from school containing pornography

Catherine McDonald says the mother-of-five wants to know how a link containing pornography was sent to her daughter by her school.

