Politics
September 11 2020 5:58pm
01:40

Protestors descend on city hall to show their miscontent with Montreal Mayor Plante

Some Montrealers say Valerie Plante isn’t doing enough to help support families and small businesses and should be voted out. Global’s Tim Sargeant explains.

