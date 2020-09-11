Global News at 10 Regina September 11 2020 6:55pm 03:27 Shaping Saskatchewan: Hem Juttla A group of dedicated volunteers, including Hem Juttla, show up every Sunday at the Guru Nanak Free Kitchen in Regina to help anyone in need. Shaping Saskatchewan: Hem Juttla <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7329350/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7329350/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?