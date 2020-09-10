Menu

Canada
September 10 2020 6:40pm
01:36

Hinshaw says it’s not possible to see COVID-19 trajectory without mandatory mask policies

Dr. Hinshaw discusses the effects of mandatory mask bylaws on Alberta COVID-19 numbers and where the current majority of cases are coming from.

