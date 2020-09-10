Menu

Canada
September 10 2020 6:39pm
01:35

Alberta adds texting and auto-dialing system for COVID-19 testing notifications

Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces the addition of texting and auto-dialing expansion to Alberta’s COVID-19 test notification strategy.

