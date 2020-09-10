Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 10 2020 11:06am
07:39

Students across B.C. head back-to-school for in-class learning

B.C.’s Education Minister discusses putting B.C.’s back-to-school plan in motion and what will happen if a staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19.

