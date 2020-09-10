Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 10 2020 10:49am
03:21

Health Matters: World Suicide Prevention Day

Stacy Ashton of the Crisis Centre of BC explains how increased isolation means it is more important than ever to have 24hr phone support available to people experiencing mental health struggles.

