Global News Morning BC September 10 2020 10:49am 03:21 Health Matters: World Suicide Prevention Day Stacy Ashton of the Crisis Centre of BC explains how increased isolation means it is more important than ever to have 24hr phone support available to people experiencing mental health struggles.