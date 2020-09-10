Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 10 2020 11:00am
05:42

Toronto doctor weighs in on top back to school questions from parents

Infectious Diseases physician Dr. Issac Bogoch answers questions and concerns regarding the safety of Toronto students heading back to school.

