Global News Morning BC September 10 2020 10:36am 03:07 The back-to-school plan for children with complex learning needs BC Ed Access Founder Tracy Humphries discusses the impact of B.C.’s back-to-school plan on complex learners and those with special needs. B.C. parents calling for remote learning options, fear kids will lose spots <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7326354/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7326354/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?