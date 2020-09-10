Menu

Health
September 10 2020 6:40am
06:27

World Suicide Prevention Day

There has been an increase in suicides since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Simon Sherry, explains why, and what we can do to help those who struggle with mental health.

