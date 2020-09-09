Menu

Canada
September 9 2020 11:09pm
03:05

WE Charity closing operations in Canada

The WE Charity announced on Wednesday it will be closing down its Canadian operations and the founders, the Kielburger brothers, will be stepping down from their positions. Erica Vella reports.

