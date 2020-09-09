Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 9 2020 10:31pm
01:56

Nanaimo family’s home trashed by squatter

A Nanaimo family returned from a three-week road trip to discover a squatter had broken into their home and trashed the place and their possessions. Brad MacLeod reports

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home